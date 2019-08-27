AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|-13.46
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|7
|-78.19
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AGNC Investment Corp. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-12%
|-1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.62%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.83%
|-1.35%
|0.71%
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|-8.7%
|-2.67%
|-5.64%
|-11.44%
|-23.49%
|-3.13%
For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. had bullish trend while Orchid Island Capital Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
AGNC Investment Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.
