AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.46 N/A -1.59 0.00 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 7 -78.19 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AGNC Investment Corp. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12% -1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71% Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. had bullish trend while Orchid Island Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.