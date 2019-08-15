AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

This is a contrast between AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|-13.44
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|25
|-18.15
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
Demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.8% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.62%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.83%
|-1.35%
|0.71%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
AGNC Investment Corp. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
