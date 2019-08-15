AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

This is a contrast between AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.44 N/A -1.59 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.15 N/A -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.8% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.