AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.48 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 -9.94 N/A 0.13 85.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s potential upside is 21.48% and its consensus price target is $12.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has weaker performance than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats on 7 of the 8 factors AGNC Investment Corp.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.