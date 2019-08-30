AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Reaches $14.85 52 Week Low; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake By $524,472

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.26 target or 4.00% below today’s $14.85 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.25B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $14.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $330.00M less. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 611,645 shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 12.60% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TOTALED $69.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT SAYS 30M SHARE OFFERING PRICED; 13/03/2018 AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – ESTIMATED TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE OF $18.80 PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018; 23/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF AGENCY SECURITIES, NON-AGENCY SECURITIES, OTHERS; 24/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $558.0M; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Comprehensive Loss 53c/Sh; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Net $415M; 02/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Amendment To MTGE Management Agreement In Connection With Proposed Acquisition Of MTGE Investme; 02/05/2018 – Dividend Master: @dayticker given $AGNC is 3rd biggest holder of $MTGE , i am guessing this deal happened with their knowledge

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 4,264 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 256,092 shares with $31.55 million value, up from 251,828 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $225.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 423,828 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,366 shares to 56,816 valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,350 shares and now owns 128,604 shares. Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 19.76% above currents $118.66 stock price. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $133 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ltd Liability holds 93,572 shares. Westwood Holding owns 565,450 shares. Orrstown Incorporated invested in 1.27% or 7,341 shares. Kames Public Llc accumulated 440,994 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Valley National Advisers Inc owns 2,890 shares. Summit Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 15,486 were reported by Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability owns 6,300 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru has 2,682 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Stillwater Investment Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,834 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability reported 8,509 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd holds 13,964 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 45,094 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

Analysts await AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 21.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AGNC’s profit will be $266.67 million for 7.73 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by AGNC Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. 114,102 shares were bought by Kain Gary D, worth $2.02 million.

Among 3 analysts covering American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Capital Agency has $18 highest and $16.5000 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 16.70% above currents $14.85 stock price. American Capital Agency had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 312,442 shares or 109.14% more from 149,396 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt invested in 200 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) has 114,261 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 41,760 shares.