AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Contrasting side by side

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 18 -13.90 N/A 0.01 1345.38 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 110 8.52 N/A 2.05 54.84

Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.17 shows that AGNC Investment Corp. is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of AGNC Investment Corp. is $17.33, with potential upside of 0.76%. Competitively Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has an average target price of $113.4, with potential downside of -4.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AGNC Investment Corp. seems more appealing than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 95.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares. AGNC Investment Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0.06% -3.74% -1.35% -3.26% -7.8% -0.29% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 3.38% 2.47% 8.27% 12.06% 23.06% 17.7%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has -0.29% weaker performance while Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.