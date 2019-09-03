AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) Contrasting side by side

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 17 -12.14 N/A -1.54 0.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 17 -1.69 N/A -4.58 0.00

Demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 1% 0.1% Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.25 beta means AGNC Investment Corp.’s volatility is 75.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dynex Capital Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Analyst Ratings

AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33 Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AGNC Investment Corp.’s upside potential is 19.11% at a $17.33 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Dynex Capital Inc. is $7, which is potential -50.53% downside. The data provided earlier shows that AGNC Investment Corp. appears more favorable than Dynex Capital Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 55%. About 0.5% of AGNC Investment Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Dynex Capital Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28% Dynex Capital Inc. -5.56% -1.93% -11.07% -9.44% -16.54% -5.01%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bearish than Dynex Capital Inc.

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynex Capital Inc.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.