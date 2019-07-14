AGNC Investment (AGNC) to pay $0.16 on Aug 9, 2019; Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 20.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 56,288 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 332,260 shares with $18.95 million value, up from 275,972 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Aug 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. AGNC Investment Corp’s current price of $17.27 translates into 0.93% yield. AGNC Investment Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.06M shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 7.80% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 23/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF AGENCY SECURITIES, NON-AGENCY SECURITIES, OTHERS; 15/03/2018 – AGNC Investment Declares Dividend of 50c; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $225M, EST. $252.6M; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q EPS $1.06; 24/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $558.0M; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds AGNC Investment; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $1.06; 23/05/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AGNC, EIGR, FND, GNBC, QUIK; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Net $415M

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It currently has negative earnings. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American Capital Agency has $18 highest and $16.5000 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is -0.12% below currents $17.27 stock price. American Capital Agency had 4 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Kain Gary D.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03M worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Eaton Vance Tax (EXG) stake by 53,880 shares to 718,709 valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 7,977 shares and now owns 25,891 shares. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) was reduced too.