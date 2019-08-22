AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 73.09 N/A -0.41 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 105 7.05 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AGM Group Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 14.40% and its average price target is $117.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AGM Group Holdings Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.49% and 98.5% respectively. 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance while SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.