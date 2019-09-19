AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

We will be comparing the differences between AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 18 70.67 N/A -0.41 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 41 7.71 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares and 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares. About 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance while ShotSpotter Inc. has 20.56% stronger performance.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.