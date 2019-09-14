AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 18 69.80 N/A -0.41 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.56 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Rapid7 Inc.’s average price target is $61.29, while its potential upside is 23.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance while Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.