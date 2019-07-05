AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 107.92 N/A -0.21 0.00 Majesco 8 2.73 N/A 0.18 45.20

Table 1 demonstrates AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Majesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Majesco’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.3% of Majesco are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 82.8% of Majesco’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95% Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Majesco had bullish trend.

Summary

Majesco beats on 6 of the 8 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.