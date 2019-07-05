AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 107.92 N/A -0.21 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 24 4.41 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares and 51.3% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 60.57%. Comparatively, Eventbrite Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95% Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Eventbrite Inc.

Summary

Eventbrite Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.