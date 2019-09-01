AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Contrasting side by side

Both AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 74.92 N/A -0.41 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 2.35 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Analyst Ratings

AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Veritone Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Veritone Inc.’s potential upside is 120.26% and its average target price is $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares and 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares. 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance while Veritone Inc. has 82.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats Veritone Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.