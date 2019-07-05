AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Comparing side by side

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 107.92 N/A -0.21 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.06 41.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares and 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. About 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.8% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while SilverSun Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.