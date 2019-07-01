AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 111.16 N/A -0.21 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 44 13.63 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AGM Group Holdings Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ShotSpotter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 8.70% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares and 54.6% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares. AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 60.57%. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95% ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.