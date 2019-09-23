AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Comparison side by side

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 18 68.38 N/A -0.41 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 10.32 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGM Group Holdings Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.49% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, One Horizon Group Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. was less bearish than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.