AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 72.84 N/A -0.41 0.00 Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Linx S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Linx S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0.49% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Linx S.A.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.