AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Application Software company, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 0.49% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AGM Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing AGM Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AGM Group Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.