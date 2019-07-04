AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Comparing side by side

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 107.92 N/A -0.21 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 19 3.75 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Analyst Ratings

AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Agilysys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Agilysys Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 13.38% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.49% and 73.9%. About 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Agilysys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats Agilysys Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.