Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00 Verastem Inc. 1 -0.36 63.08M -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,186,528.50% -48.2% -38.6% Verastem Inc. 4,825,950,577.61% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s 191.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Verastem Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 30.62%. Competitively the consensus target price of Verastem Inc. is $5, which is potential 296.83% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verastem Inc. looks more robust than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.