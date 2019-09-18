Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

We are comparing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 21.38 N/A -5.99 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.29 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 21.65% at a $45 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 133.72%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.