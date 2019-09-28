Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

This is a contrast between Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.92M -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,186,528.50% -48.2% -38.6% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 281,859,617.14% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.62% and an $45 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.