Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 37 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 1.02 43.28M 0.73 60.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 137,643,908.97% -48.2% -38.6% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 87,558,163.06% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.73% and an $45 average price target. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average price target of $64.5, with potential upside of 19.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.