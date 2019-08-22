Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 25.12 N/A -5.99 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.97 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.88, which is potential 104.55% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Dermira Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.