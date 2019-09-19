Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 21.02 N/A -5.99 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 92.19 N/A -2.11 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Cue Biopharma Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 23.73%.

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.