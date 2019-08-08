Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 25.81 N/A -5.99 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 75.48%. Competitively the consensus price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 127.27% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.8%. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.