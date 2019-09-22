Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

We are contrasting Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.99 N/A -5.99 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.17 beta indicates that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.93% and an $45 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 65.02% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.