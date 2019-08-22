Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Reaches $41.89 After 5.00% Down Move; Auxier Asset Management Has Increased By $315,495 Its Altria Group (MO) Position

Auxier Asset Management increased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 5,535 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 157,089 shares with $9.02M value, up from 151,554 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $86.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 2.05M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c

The stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 184,082 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 09/04/2018 – AGIO: Agios, Jounce rise on report of potential acquisition inte; The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.46 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $39.80 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AGIO worth $123.05 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 31.49% above currents $46.2 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 613,949 shares. Excalibur Mgmt holds 0.66% or 12,236 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 978 shares. Mai Mgmt invested in 0.39% or 134,197 shares. 1,820 are owned by Thomas White Interest Limited. Citizens Northern Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,395 shares. Fund Management Sa stated it has 680,867 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Communications accumulated 0.02% or 19,980 shares. Strategic Financial Serv has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.20M shares. Leavell Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 41,510 shares. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 1,729 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa stated it has 55,044 shares. Hudock Group Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity. $70,448 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agios’ (AGIO) Loss Widens in Q2, Tibsovo Drives Sales – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Suggests It’s 50% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0.07% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 50,563 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.33M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 178,887 shares. Intl Sarl reported 29,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7,685 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb Biotech Ag reported 2.98M shares stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 140 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.12% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 111,526 are held by Century Incorporated. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp reported 0.31% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Shine Invest Advisory Serv reported 0.01% stake.