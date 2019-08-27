Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Reaches $37.94 52 Week Low; Pvh (PVH) SI Increased By 49.85%

The stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) hit a new 52-week low and has $35.28 target or 7.00% below today’s $37.94 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.23B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $35.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $156.03M less. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 173,865 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGIO); 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) had an increase of 49.85% in short interest. PVH’s SI was 3.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 49.85% from 2.08 million shares previously. With 1.28M avg volume, 2 days are for Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s short sellers to cover PVH’s short positions. The SI to Pvh Corp’s float is 4.14%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 527,374 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity. $99,408 worth of stock was bought by NASELLA HENRY on Friday, May 31.

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $8200 lowest target. $121.22’s average target is 73.42% above currents $69.9 stock price. PVH had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PVH in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH Corp. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 3,617 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 40,205 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Cna Financial owns 14,263 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 192,679 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Cibc Markets Inc has 5,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 5.07M shares. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Co reported 4,790 shares. Whittier Trust owns 206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 57,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Inc holds 19,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PVH Corp.â€™s (NYSE:PVH) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PVH Corp. Signs Fashion Pact, Joins Industry Peers to Create More Sustainable Future – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agios’ (AGIO) Loss Widens in Q2, Tibsovo Drives Sales – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Suggests It’s 50% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,280 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Signaturefd Limited owns 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 28 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.02% or 5,218 shares. Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.05% or 2.98M shares. Opus Point Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 4,806 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co holds 25,232 shares. 537,035 were accumulated by Geode Ltd Liability Corporation. Rock Springs Cap Management L P holds 0.31% or 117,500 shares in its portfolio. Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 3.25M shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). North Star Asset Inc owns 0.03% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 5,600 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 1,172 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 10,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P stated it has 0.03% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).