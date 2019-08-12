Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.74 N/A -5.99 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$75 is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 75.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vital Therapies Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.