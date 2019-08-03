Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.29 N/A -5.99 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.19 N/A -0.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Veracyte Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.32% and an $75 average price target. Veracyte Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a -8.59% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.