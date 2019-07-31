Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 24.51 N/A -5.99 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 100 2.18 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.32 shows that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

The consensus target price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 55.05%. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.14 consensus target price and a 71.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.