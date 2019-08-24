Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 22.97 N/A -5.99 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.82 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.