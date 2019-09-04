Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 20.45 N/A -5.99 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 22.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.17 shows that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 12.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.1%. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.