Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparing side by side

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.88 N/A -5.99 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Demonstrates Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, and a 66.08% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.