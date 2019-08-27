Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparison side by side

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 22.38 N/A -5.99 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 42.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.