Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparison side by side

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.41 N/A -5.99 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.39 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.32. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$75 is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 69.57%. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $16.67, while its potential upside is 161.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.