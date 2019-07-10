Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Contrasting side by side

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.41 N/A -5.99 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility and Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.57% and an $75 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.