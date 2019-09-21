Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.99 N/A -5.99 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. From a competition point of view, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 23.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.8% respectively. About 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.