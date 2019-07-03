Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|23.92
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|34.26
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-144.3%
|-101.3%
Liquidity
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 58.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $75.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.63%
|61.64%
|25.53%
|88.05%
|43.47%
|159.34%
For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.