Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.92 N/A -5.99 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 34.26 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 58.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.