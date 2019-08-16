Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.81 N/A -5.99 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus price target and a 386.11% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.