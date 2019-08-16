Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|54
|24.81
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Risk & Volatility
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus price target and a 386.11% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
