Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 25.12 N/A -5.99 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 569.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.