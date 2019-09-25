Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stake Has Lifted by Tekla Capital Management Llc; Dillon & Associates Holding in Colgate (CL) Trimmed by $438,624 as Stock Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) by 58.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 53,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 145,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, up from 91,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 441,480 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 19/03/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals: AG-270 Will Be Administered as Single-Agent Dosed Orally Once Daily in 28-Day Cycles; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGIO); 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 111,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 117,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 2.36M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 40,488 shares to 26,012 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Medical Group N.V. by 46,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,506 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold AGIO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 50,300 shares. Baillie Gifford, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Westfield Capital Commerce Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Llc holds 4,900 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Tech LP has 0.01% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 1,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 10,796 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 116,015 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,022 are owned by Sg Americas Llc. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Morgan Stanley reported 79,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc accumulated 8,125 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2019: MRTX,AGIO,EDAP – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Agios to Present at the Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,745 shares to 66,450 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 898 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.