Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Stake; Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $420.24 Million; Shares Rose

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.98M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 247,711 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 04/05/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $90.0M; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955.81 million, down from 13,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) by 13,067 shares to 210,287 shares, valued at $9.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth (IJK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

