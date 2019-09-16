Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Holding Maintained by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined, Sequent Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 94,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 383,748 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.14 billion, up from 289,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 927,387 shares traded or 58.35% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Financial Serv reported 181,356 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 6,600 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt stated it has 411,528 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bamco New York holds 1.00 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 59,876 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 719,172 are held by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 148 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary reported 224,944 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 14,000 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Co Inc holds 0.06% or 8,900 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commerce Fincl Bank reported 48,962 shares. Profund Advisors Limited holds 44,402 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Inv Management reported 10,454 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold AGIO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 55.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Gamma As holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 102,913 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Axa invested in 236,919 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 1.10M shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Brown Advisory stated it has 359,227 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sivik Health Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 30,000 shares. Artal holds 500,000 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,050 shares in its portfolio. First Light Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.72% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 3,564 shares. Hood River Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Oregon-based fund reported 218,130 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 61,300 shares stake. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has 369,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

