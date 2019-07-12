Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosted Its Position by $5.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Grassi Investment Management Raised Goldman Sachs (GS) Position by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 79,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,410 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, up from 98,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 228,041 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGIO); 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $213.01. About 1.18M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMANSACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Equity Offerings Rise 28% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 28/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs invests $200 mln in France’s Voodoo; 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares to 3,254 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,383 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 294,518 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Ser Gp Inc accumulated 284,312 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,940 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 3,819 shares. Maltese Capital Management Ltd has 0.59% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 40,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 235 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ntv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Atwood And Palmer reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,683 shares stake. Hyman Charles D invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Duncker Streett has 0.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mathes has invested 0.93% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 82,150 shares to 6.99 million shares, valued at $1.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 24,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).