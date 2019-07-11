Agios Pharmaceu (AGIO) Share Price Declined While Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lifted Holding by $615,462; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $39.75 Million as Stock Value Declined

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceu (AGIO) by 130.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 9,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 7,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 102,104 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 3.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $55.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust owns 15,964 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 131,800 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.51% or 300,995 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc reported 40,839 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 0.29% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% stake. Us State Bank De invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oppenheimer holds 0.1% or 70,388 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chevy Chase Tru invested in 344,684 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Spirit Of America stated it has 7,600 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cathay Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 313,500 shares to 13,786 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 4,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,754 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 8,050 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 25,232 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Axa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 117,500 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 11,414 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 21,600 are owned by Gam Holdg Ag. 188 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Serv. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 112,458 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 6,420 shares. American Grp reported 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 116,845 shares.