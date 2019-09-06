Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

This is a contrast between Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 22 4.25 N/A -0.56 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 44 5.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agilysys Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Agilysys Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Agilysys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Agilysys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agilysys Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Agilysys Inc.’s downside potential is -2.22% at a $25.5 average price target. Competitively Upland Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $49.25, with potential upside of 35.23%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilysys Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 69.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.9% of Agilysys Inc. shares. Comparatively, Upland Software Inc. has 10.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Agilysys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Upland Software Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.