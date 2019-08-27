Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

As Application Software companies, Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 22 4.42 N/A -0.56 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.04 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agilysys Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agilysys Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

Agilysys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, SolarWinds Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Agilysys Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Agilysys Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, and a -5.94% downside potential. Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 2.16%. The results provided earlier shows that SolarWinds Corporation appears more favorable than Agilysys Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 97.1% respectively. Agilysys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Agilysys Inc. was more bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Agilysys Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.