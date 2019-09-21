Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys Inc. 23 4.53 N/A -0.56 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 28 9.31 N/A -3.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agilysys Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agilysys Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

Agilysys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Pluralsight Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Agilysys Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -8.99% for Agilysys Inc. with average price target of $25.5. Pluralsight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.6 average price target and a 45.91% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Pluralsight Inc. appears more favorable than Agilysys Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agilysys Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 95.5% respectively. 2.9% are Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Pluralsight Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Agilysys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats Pluralsight Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.